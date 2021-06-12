(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government stepped up its attacks on the European Union, as the dispute over post-Brexit trade threatened to blow up the Group of Seven summit in England.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a series of one-to-one meetings with EU leaders on Saturday morning, with time running out to resolve a dispute over post-Brexit trade rules affecting goods being shipped into Northern Ireland. French President Emmanuel Macron strongly told Johnson he must honor the divorce accord he signed with the bloc, and hoped a reset of souring relations between the two sides would follow, according to an official.

But even as the French and British leaders were meeting, U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab escalated his rhetoric against the bloc. The choice over whether the argument worsens is one for the Europeans, Raab told BBC radio on Saturday.

“They can be more pragmatic about the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol in a way that is win-win or they can be bloody-minded and purist about it, in which case I am afraid we will not allow the integrity of the U.K. to be threatened,” he said.

In the six months since the U.K. completed its divorce from the EU, relations between the two sides have deteriorated dramatically, with a series of arguments over unrelated issues, including vaccine sharing, supermarket supplies, and fishing rights for French boats in British waters.

The latest flashpoint is over rules affecting the movement of goods into Northern Ireland, a semi-autonomous region of the U.K.

Under the terms of the Brexit divorce agreement which Johnson agreed to less than two years ago, a trade border was created in the Irish sea, roiling supermarket supply chains and stirring violent protests among Northern Ireland’s unionists. Tensions between the U.K. and EU have been rising for months, with the British criticizing the bloc’s “legal purism” and calling for more flexibility.

But in a move that threatens to further undermine trust between the two sides, the U.K. is considering a unilateral extension to a grace period that allows sausages and other chilled meat products to continue to be moved from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, the Telegraph reported, without saying how it got the information. The grace period is due to expire on June 30. EU officials have said any such unliateral steps would trigger retaliation.

