The U.K. urged the European Union to remain “calm” in the escalating dispute over post-Brexit Northern Ireland, as the two sides continue to exchange threats that could yet lead to an all-out trade war.

“I gently suggest that our European friends should stay calm and keep things in proportion,” U.K. Brexit minister David Frost said in Parliament Wednesday. He was speaking after reports the EU is considering terminating its free-trade deal with the U.K. if Boris Johnson’s government follows through on its threat to unilaterally suspend part of the post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland.

If Britain made such a move, “we would set our case with confidence and why it was wholly consistent with our legal obligations,” Frost said, adding that the U.K. is not yet ready to walk away from talks with the bloc.

Britain and the EU are currently locked in a fresh round of talks over their testy post-Brexit relationship, with the U.K. calling for a major overhaul of the so-called Northern Ireland protocol contained in the wider divorce deal. If the EU doesn’t agree to a re-write, Britain said it will invoke Article 16, which allows for limited suspensions of the deal to address disruption to trade.

Frost told the House of Lords that if the EU responded by suspending the post-Brexit trade deal, it would be a “massive and disproportionate retaliation.”

‘Legitimate Provisions’

“They seem to be claiming it would be entirely unreasonable for the British government, uniquely, to use these wholly legitimate safeguard provisions in the treaty, designed precisely to deal with situations like the current one,” Frost said.

He was speaking after Irish Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadker warned that triggering Article 16 would not lead to the U.K. securing a better deal, but would mean potential retaliatory action from the bloc.

Frost will discuss the issue in London on Friday with his EU counterpart, Maros Sefcovic, who has said this week would be “an important one.”

The U.K. minister said talks with the EU still had time to run, and there are further possibilities to consider in the negotiations.

“I will certainly not give up on this process,” he said. “There is more to do.”

