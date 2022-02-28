(Bloomberg) -- Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told U.K. ports not to provide access to Russian ships, as Britain moved to further expand its sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

“These vessels are not welcome here,” Shapps said Monday on Twitter. “Prohibiting legislation” will follow, he said.

Shapps posted a copy of the letter he’s sent ports, instructing them to block any vessels they believe are owned, controlled, chartered or operated by any person connected with Russia, or by sanctioned individuals. Vessels flying the Russian flag or registered in Russia should also be blocked, he said.

Then U.K. last week unveiled its biggest ever set of sanctions against any country as punishment for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It includes an imminent ban on Aeroflot planes landing in the U.K., blocks on certain exports and legislation to stop all major Russian companies from raising finance on U.K. markets.

Shapps said the U.K. and its allies are “developing an unprecedented package of further sanctions.” He promised the government would help ports to identify Russian ships that fall within the scope of the ban. “Further detailed sanctions against Russian shipping are being developed and further details will be shared very shortly,” he wrote.

Separately, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told the House of Commons that the government would continue to target wealthy Russians with sanctions, “focusing on their houses, their yachts, and every aspect of their lives.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.