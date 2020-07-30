(Bloomberg) --

Chris Whitty, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior medical adviser, will announce changes to the isolation required for people with Covid-19 as the government takes steps to prevent a surge in cases of the disease.

Responding to reports that those who test positive will need to self-isolate for 10 days instead of seven, Health Secretary Matt Hancock refused to give details and said Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, will make an announcement later.

“We want to take a precautionary approach to make sure that we can keep people in this country as a safe as possible,” Hancock told BBC TV. “We can see sadly a second wave of coronavirus that is starting to roll across Europe and we want to do everything we possibly can to protect people here.”

The U.K. has so far told those who tested positive for the virus to self-isolate for 7 days, and the rest of their household for 14 days. Hancock said the information and advice is is evolving as more is learned about the disease.

“We’re constantly learning, all the way through this,” he said. “As we see things change, so we will change what the country needs to do.”

He said ministers are working on cutting the 14-day quarantine period for those returning from countries, including Spain, which have seen spikes in cases of the virus, but ruled out any imminent change to the rules.

