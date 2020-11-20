(Bloomberg) -- OneWeb is set to emerge from bankruptcy on Friday after the British government completed its acquisition of the troubled satellite operator, signaling a more interventionist industrial strategy after Brexit.

Completion of the $1 billion ($1.33 billion) deal is expected to be announced on Friday afternoon after the deal cleared regulatory hurdles, according to people familiar with the matter. A new chief executive officer is also set to be announced, they said.

The U.K. in July teamed up with an arm of Indian telecommunications tycoon Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Enterprises Ltd. conglomerate to win an auction for the bankrupt satellite operator.

