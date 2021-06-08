(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. will ban the sale of halogen light bulbs in September as part of a shift toward LED-only lighting from 2023 to curb emissions.

The transition to LED bulbs -- with sales of fluorescent lights ending in 2023 -- will cut 1.26 million tons of carbon dioxide, the equivalent of removing over half a million cars from U.K. roads, according to the government. The U.K. began phasing out higher-energy halogen light bulbs in 2018.

The ban is part of broader measures to make homes greener, which includes a plan to replace conventional gas boilers with potentially more expensive alternatives. U.K. households account for about 40% of the nation’s total emissions, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants the country to become “net zero” by 2050.

LED lights already account for about two-thirds of U.K. bulb sales. They last five times longer than traditional halogens, produce the same amount of light but use as much as 80% less power.

“By helping ensure electrical appliances use less energy but perform just as well, we’re saving households money on their bills and helping tackle climate change,” Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said in a statement.

