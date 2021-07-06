(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid is set to relax self-isolation rules for people in England who’ve had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We will have a more proportionate system of test, trace and isolate, and it is absolutely right that those that have been double jabbed; that we can take a different approach than the one we take today,” Javid told the BBC’s Breakfast program on Tuesday.

In the U.K., 64% of adults have had two doses of the vaccine. Javid will make a statement to Parliament later today. Separately, he said case numbers could rise to 100,000 a day over the summer even as the country prepareds to “get back to normal” on July 19.

In a separate statement, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will give details of how schools can avoid sending a whole set of kids home if one has been in contact with an infected person.

