The U.K. government will donate more than 100 million coronavirus vaccinations to developing countries, the Sunday Times reported, without saying where it got the information.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to pledge to donate more than 2 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) of shots at a summit of leaders of the Group of Seven nations starting Friday in the U.K. and promise more next year. On Saturday, said he would push the G-7 to commit to vaccinating the entire world by the end of 2022.

“We have a responsibility to do everything we can to defeat Covid around the world,” Johnson wrote in a Tweet.

