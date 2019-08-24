(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. plans to ease security line hold-ups for passengers by requiring all major airports to use 3D scanners for cabin baggage by the end of 2022.

The new equipment, which is currently being tested at London’s Heathrow airport, will make the security procedures “quicker and easier” for travelers by ending requirements to remove toiletries and electrical equipment from baggage during scanning, the government said on Saturday in an emailed statement. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would “cut down the hassle” faced by millions of people passing through U.K. airports.

“The new screening equipment will improve security and make the experience smoother and less stressful for passengers,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in the statement. “It could also mean an end to passengers having to use plastic bags or rationing what they take away with them.”

U.K. airports will be required to install the technology by Dec. 1, 2022 The scanners will also be able to furnish security personnel with better images of cabin baggage, making passengers even safer, according to the statement.

