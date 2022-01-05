(Bloomberg) --

Covid-19 testing rules in England will be temporarily relaxed from Jan. 11, the U.K. government said, a move that will free up capacity as new cases remain at record levels.

People who test positive using rapid test kits will no longer need to take so-called PCR tests to confirm the result, the U.K. Health Security Agency said in a statement Wednesday. The suspension of the rules comes amid high prevalence of the virus across the U.K., with over 218,000 cases reported on Tuesday.

The agency said the aim is to encourage people to self-isolate the moment they test positive on a so-called lateral flow device, rather than waiting for a PCR result. Those with Covid-19 symptoms should still get a PCR test, it said.

Officials believe it will enhance contact tracing because all those who log a positive result via a lateral flow device will be in the tracing system, rather than only those who do so via a PCR as now.

But the government will also effectively be relying on people reporting their results from home tests to track the path of the pandemic.

“This is a sensible approach as long as positive results are reported and the lateral flow kits are in good supply,” Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, said in a statement.

