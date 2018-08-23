U.K. to End Zero Risk for EU Government Bonds on No Deal Brexit

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. will stop classifying debt issued by countries in the European Union as “zero risk” if it leaves the bloc without a deal, raising the prospect that banks may have to raise additional capital.

The change would automatically require U.K. banks, and subsidiaries holding parts of their liquidity in government bonds, to commit additional capital against the securities, according to the Treasury. A deal that results in both sides recognizing their regimes as equivalent would avoid that scenario.

Brexit means EU banks with U.K. operations will “be subject to an additional layer of U.K.-led supervision” because Bank of England supervisors will view them as a standalone unit

The change was reported earlier by Global Capital

Statutory instrument is dated Aug. 21

