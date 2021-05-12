(Bloomberg) -- A full public inquiry will be launched from spring next year into how the U.K. government handled the coronavirus pandemic, after the crisis left the country with the highest death toll in Europe.

The independent investigation into the state’s response must wait until after a likely resurgence in the disease over the winter, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons on Wednesday.

“The country has been through a trauma,” Johnson told Members of Parliament. “We owe it to the country to produce answers within a reasonable timescale.”

He said the inquiry will have “ability to compel the production of all relevant materials and take all evidence in public under oath.”

But Johnson immediately faced questions over the delay. The main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer asked why the inquiry couldn’t begin later this year. “Why could it not start earlier?” he said.

