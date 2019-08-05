U.K. to Join U.S. in Coalition to Protect Shipping in Gulf

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is “spearheading” an international mission to protect shipping in the Gulf, which will see the Royal Navy work with the U.S. to protect vessels passing through the key chokepoint for oil amid an ongoing spat with Iran.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has spoken to allies around the world to encourage them to join the mission, the U.K. government said in a statement emailed by the British embassy in Washington on Monday.

“It is vital to secure the freedom for all international shipping to navigate the Strait of Hormuz without delay, given the increased threat,” Raab said in the statement. “This deployment will reinforce security and provide reassurance for shipping. Our aim is to build the broadest international support to uphold freedom of navigation in the region, as protected under international law.”

Cooperating with the U.S. in the region marks a shift in strategy by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The U.K. had previously called for a European-led initiative to protect shipping as it sought to preserve the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. European officials have said they weren’t willing to work with the U.S., which they blamed for inflaming tensions with the Islamic Republic by pulling out of that accord.

The U.S. has since imposed more trade restrictions on Iran and sought to cut off its oil sales, triggering the confrontation in the Gulf.

“Our approach to Iran hasn’t changed,” Raab said. “We remain committed to working with Iran and our international partners to de-escalate the situation and maintain the nuclear deal.”

That is likely to be more difficult now.

The showdown in the Gulf is at risk of escalating after Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said it would act more vigorously to protect its interests in the region.

In earlier comments to reporters in Tehran, Zarif singled out the British government for criticism, after U.K. forces seized an Iranian tanker on July 4 near Gibraltar accusing it of violating international sanctions on Syria. Iran then grabbed a British tanker, the Stena Impero, in the Strait of Hormuz two weeks later and continues to hold it. It has also detained two smaller vessels it accuses of smuggling fuel.

The U.K. showed it was “complicit in U.S. economic terrorism,” Zarif said

