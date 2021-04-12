(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. announced an investigation into how the now insolvent Greensill Capital secured government contracts, a probe likely to include the lobbying of ministers by former premier David Cameron.

“There is significant interest in this matter, so the PM has called for review to ensure government is completely transparent about such activities,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters on Monday. “This independent review will also look at how contracts were secured and how business representatives engaged with government.”

U.K.’s Cameron Breaks Silence on Greensill, Defends Lobbying

By announcing an inquiry, Johnson is trying to draw a line under a growing crisis that’s seen ministers come under fire for their interactions with Cameron, and his ruling Conservative Party accused of cronyism.

The Treasury has already acknowledged that Cameron approached Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and two junior ministers in his department to lobby for Greensill to gain access to government Covid support programs last year. And over the weekend, The Sunday Times reported that the former premier arranged a private meeting with Health Secretary Matthew Hancock, after which a Greensill payment program was used in the National Health Service.

The government says Sunak acted within the rules and correctly referred Cameron to officials in his department. On Sunday, a person familiar with the matter said there was no impropriety when awarding the NHS contract and that Hancock updated officials on the business that was discussed at his meeting with Greensill and Cameron.

Cameron, for his part, issued a statement running to almost 2,000-words on Sunday, defending his actions while acknowledging there are “important lessons” to be learned.

While Blain said he wouldn’t comment about individuals, Cameron was acting as a representative of Greensill, and so his lobbying activities are likely to fall within the scope of the probe. The terms are set to be published later on Monday, Blain said.

Rachel Reeves, a member of Opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet, said the enquiry has “all the hallmarks” of a cover-up, and accused the Tories of attempting “to push bad behavior into the long grass and hope the British public forgets.”

