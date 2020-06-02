(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. will publish details Wednesday of its plan to impose a 14-day quarantine on all overseas arrivals.

The move, which takes effect June 8, was announced by Home Secretary Priti Patel last month. Aside from what her office called “a short list” of exemptions, it will cover everyone arriving in England from abroad. They will be required to fill in a form saying where they will self-isolate.

“As we get the virus under control here, we must manage the risk of cases being imported from abroad,” Patel said in an emailed statement. “We owe it to the thousands who’ve lost their lives not to throw away our progress.”

The move is unpopular with travel companies, as it’s likely to stop any tourists from visiting Britain and will mean few people want to travel abroad. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is working to secure “air bridge” agreements with countries with low infection rates. Portugal began talks last week.

Under the government’s plan, officials will conduct spot checks to ensure compliance, and impose 1,000-pound ($1,250) fines on people found to be breaking the rules. Foreign nationals who refuse to say where they’ll be staying could be refused entry.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.