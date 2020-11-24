(Bloomberg) --

Coronavirus restrictions in the U.K. will be eased over Christmas to allow up to three households to meet indoors.

Families in England, Wales and Scotland will be able to meet in a “Christmas bubble” between Dec. 23-27, the U.K. government said in a statement Tuesday. Northern Ireland will allow a day on either side, from Dec. 22 to Dec. 28.

Each bubble will be able to meet at home, at a place of worship or an outdoor public place -- and social-distancing rules will not be required. They will not be allowed to meet at hospitality venues.

U.K. ministers have been locked in talks with leaders of the devolved administrations to allow people to cross borders to see their families over the festive period.

England’s lockdown is due to end on Dec. 2, to be replaced with a regional three-tier system of restrictions.

