(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is set to announce a partnership with Rwanda as part of its efforts to curb illegal immigration across the English Channel.

Britain is currently passing a law to make it easier to remove an asylum seeker from the U.K. and process their claim in a safe third country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is planning to send them to Rwanda for processing, the Times newspaper reported last week.

Johnson is scheduled to give a speech on migration Thursday morning ahead of Home Secretary Priti Patel detailing the Rwanda plans, according to a statement from 10 Downing Street.

The U.K.’s approach “will ensure the U.K. has a world-leading asylum offer, providing generous protection to those directly fleeing the worst of humanity,” Johnson is due to say in his speech. The plan will mean “settling thousands of people every year through safe and legal routes.”

The issue of migrants crossing the English Channel has vexed the British government for years, with tens of thousands of people using the route each year to enter the U.K. A failure to solve the issue has been embarrassing for Johnson’s administration, given his promise to “take back control” of Britain’s borders during the Brexit referendum.

Channel crossings have also been a regular source of tension with France, with the U.K. accusing President Emmanuel Macron’s government of not doing enough to prevent migrants leaving French shores.

About 600 people crossed the Channel on Wednesday and the numbers crossing could again reach a thousand a day within weeks, Johnson is set to say.

Earlier this year Patel appointed Alexander Downer, a former Australian foreign minister, to review the U.K. Border Force. Downer has previously urged the U.K. to adopt Australia’s controversial policy of turning back migrant boats, and he oversaw the creation of the “Pacific Solution,” which entailed sending asylum seekers who’d arrived in Australia from Indonesia to detention centers on nearby islands.

