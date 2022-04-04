(Bloomberg) -- The Financial Conduct Authority and Bank of England will undertake reviews into the governance, market oversight and risk management of the London Metal Exchange, after weeks of turmoil that paralyzed the nickel market.

The FCA will review the suspension and resumption of the nickel market while the central bank will review the operations of LME’s clearing house, according to a joint statement Monday.

“After a period of stability, the FCA intends to review the LME’s approach to managing the suspension and resumption of the market in nickel to determine what lessons might be learned in relation to the LME’s governance and market oversight arrangements,” the statement said.

The FCA is responsible for supervision of the LME as a investment exchange, while the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority is responsible for supervision of LME Clear. The regulators also called for the appointment of so-called skilled persons -- typically consultants -- to conduct a section 166 review.

Both the PRA and FCA will also engage with firms who held significant positions in the market to assess the effectiveness of their risk management and governance during the period, the statement said.

The LME said it welcomed the regulatory review. “The LME and LME Clear believe it is important that their actions in responding to the nickel market situation are subject to proper scrutiny,” it said in a statement.

Separately on Monday morning, the LME announced it would appoint an independent party to conduct its own review into events in the nickel market. That would include “a full forensic review of trading” that could lead to disciplinary action, as well as considering potential measures for market reform.

Ahead of that, the LME also announced plans to increase transparency in the metals markets by forcing members to disclose off-exchange “over-the-counter” positions with their clients. It has been doing this in the nickel since mid-March, but will now extend it to all metals.

