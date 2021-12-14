(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. will remove all 11 countries from its so-called Covid-19 red list, paving a way for the reopening of travel to South Africa and other countries just as the peak Christmas season gets underway.

The travel bans and hotel quarantine requirements for people arriving from the countries, including Nigeria and Zimbabwe, will be scrapped with effect from 4. a.m. on Wednesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers.

“Now that there is community transmission of omicron in the U.K. and omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of omicron from abroad,” Javid said.

Omicron Leaves Britons Stranded Due to Lack of Quarantine Space

South Africa and other nations were placed on the red list last month, followed by Nigeria last week, forcing Britons already in those countries to quarantine in designated hotels for 10 days on their return to the U.K. -- at a cost of 2,285 pounds ($3,030) per person.

Johnson Declines to Rule Out U.K. Christmas Curbs Due to Omicron

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was among those who criticized the bans, saying the restrictions defied scientific logic. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres branded the rules “travel apartheid.”

Johnson’s government faced anger from travelers who were not only hit with large bills but also struggled to book hotel rooms on the government system, amid accusations ministers had failed to prepare for the policy.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.