(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s government will set out its preferred approach to post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland, with the fallout from the U.K.’s split from the European Union still causing tensions in the province.

With the U.K. and EU at odds over the so-called Northern Ireland protocol -- the part of the Brexit divorce treaty which sought to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland -- the British government will lay out how it thinks the agreement should be implemented to Parliament on Wednesday.

Read more: Why Brexit Is Still Fueling Irish Border Tension: QuickTake

The U.K. blames the protocol, which created an effective trade border between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain, for recent tensions that have flared over issues including access to medicines and the movement of chilled meats.

Johnson has accused the EU of being too onerous by requiring excessive border checks on foods crossing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, which remains in the EU’s single market. The bloc counters that the U.K. is backsliding on commitments made in a legally-binding international treaty.

The Financial Times reported Tuesday that British minister David Frost will outline a plan to eliminate most of the checks, and will warn that the U.K. could suspend the protocol by invoking Article 16 if the EU does not give way. Johnson’s office declined to comment on the report.

The implementation of the protocol, “is causing significant disruption for the people of Northern Ireland,” a spokesperson for Johnson said in a statement Tuesday, following a meeting between the prime minister and his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin. “The EU must show pragmatism and solutions needed to be found to address the serious challenges that have arisen.”

