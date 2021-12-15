(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. energy regulator will start stress testing suppliers from January to make sure they can withstand the price volatility that wiped out two dozen suppliers in the past five months.

If those tests reveal any financial weaknesses, Ofgem will agree on improvements with the company, according to a plan published on Wednesday. The proposals include a limit on how quickly a supplier can take on customers, with the watchdog able to ask companies to pause their expansion if it deemed that would risk their financial stability.

The biggest price swings ever seen in Europe’s power and natural markets have wreaked havoc on Britain’s energy industry, with more than 4 million households forced to switch suppliers. Ofgem is under pressure to improve the market to stop this from happening again.

“I’m setting out clear action so that we have robust stress testing for suppliers so they can’t pass inappropriate risk to consumers,” Ofgem Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Brearley said. “We need a regime that can enable a sustainable market.”

A parliamentary inquiry has started and will examine the role that policy and the regulatory environment contributed to the current situation.

The regulator is also proposing that customer credit balances should be ring-fenced so that they cannot be used to pay charges the company owes.

The period for assessment of new supplier licenses has been extended to nine months, and a consultation has been launched into whether suppliers should have to notify Ofgem in advance of any significant commercial or personnel changes, such as changes of ownership.

