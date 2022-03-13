(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is poised to offer a new system for processing and admitting refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, after weeks of domestic and international criticism.

Cabinet member Michael Gove, whose brief includes housing and communities, told the BBC on Sunday that local authorities would be given 10,000 pounds ($13,000) per refugee to cover the costs of services, while households that commit to host Ukrainians for at least six months would get 350 pounds a month.

At least 2.5 million Ukrainians are estimated to have fled their country in the wake of Russia’s invasion, with Poland taking the bulk of the influx. As of March 9, only 1,000 Ukrainians had been granted visas to enter the U.K. That number now stands at 3,000, said Gove, who anticipates tens of thousands would eventually be allowed into the country.

“We are all doing everything we can to move as quickly as possible,” Gove said in the BBC TV interview.

Macron Promises to Keep Pressure on U.K. Over Ukrainian Refugees

Britons will be able to formally register their interest to host refugees from March 14.

Among the hurdles Ukrainians trying to enter the U.K. faced was a requirement to apply in-person at a designated center. That will now be scrapped in favor of online applications, Gove said.

The government is also considering using the assets of sanctioned Russians to help ease the burden of supporting Ukrainian refugees in the U.K.

“I want to explore all options that would allow us to use the homes and properties of sanctioned individuals for as long as they are sanctioned for humanitarian reasons,” Gove said.

