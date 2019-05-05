(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit on Twitter, join our Facebook group and sign up to our Brexit Bulletin.

In the wake of voters rejecting both Britain’s main parties in local elections, Theresa May is urging the opposition Labour Party to sit down with her and agree on a Brexit deal. She and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn might hope this would allow them to move the national debate on. But even if they can agree, both will struggle to keep their parties on board.

Key Developments:

May tells Corbyn: “let’s listen to what the voters said in the elections and put our differences aside for a moment. Let’s do a deal”

Sunday Times reports government offering Labour a customs union until 2022

Labour Health Spokesman Jonathan Ashworth: “We should be doing better”

Tory leadership candidate Dominic Raab sets out stall

Labour’s Ashworth: ‘We Should Be Doing Better’ (9.15 a.m.)

Labour Health Spokesman Jonathan Ashworth has acknowledged to Sky News that the local election result was poor for his party. “We should be doing better,” he said. “I can’t pretend I’m not disappointed.” He swerved the question of whether Labour could compromise with the Conservatives, or whether it would insist on a referendum as its price for a deal.

May to Corbyn: ‘Let’s Do A Deal’ (9 a.m.)

Writing in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, May has interpreted Thursday’s local elections, which were disastrous for her Conservative Party and merely very bad for Corbyn’s Labour Party, as an instruction to deliver Brexit.

She wrote: “To the leader of the opposition, I say this: let’s listen to what the voters said in the elections and put our differences aside for a moment. Let’s do a deal.”

“We have to find a way to break the deadlock -- and I believe the results of the local elections give fresh urgency to this. We will keep negotiating, and keep trying to find a way through. Because the real thing that matters now is delivering Brexit and moving on to all the other issues people care about.”

The Sunday Times reported that May will make a “big, bold” offer to Labour on Tuesday, proposing the U.K. stays in a customs union until the next general election in 2022, at which point the rival parties could set out their own offers to the voters.

Also in the Sunday Times, former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has made his big pitch for the party leadership, in a joint magazine interview with his wife. He calls for the Tories to cut income tax.

Earlier:

U.K. Voters’ Brexit Backlash Leaves Both May and Corbyn Bruised

