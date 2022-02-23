(Bloomberg) -- After months of scandal left U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives questioning his leadership, many are also concerned the favorite to succeed him, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, doesn’t yet have what it takes to win the top job.

Tory MPs told Bloomberg it’s not even clear if Sunak is assembling the team needed for a bid, despite months of speculation over Johnson’s future. Perhaps the biggest challenge for a finance minister who’s put the U.K. on track to its highest tax burden since the 1950s is persuading his party that he is what he says he is -- a low-tax, small-state politician in the mold of the 1980s icon of the right, former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

The chancellor has the opportunity Thursday to show what he stands for in the annual Mais lecture at the Bayes Business School in London. The speech, a fixture since 1978, has historically been used by politicians to signal their plans for the economy and outline their politics, said Helen Thomas, a former adviser to ex-Chancellor George Osborne. For Sunak, it’s no different.

“I firmly believe in lower taxes,” he will say, according to speech excerpts emailed by his office. “The marginal pound our country produces is far better spent by individuals and businesses than government.”

While those words are likely to go down well with the Tory faithful, Sunak must show he can put them into action against a backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis brought on by soaring inflation and his desire to rein in a record debt pile without crushing a recovery from the U.K.’s worst recession in a century.

With Johnson’s premiership on the rocks, the problem for the chancellor is the next budget, planned for the fall, may come too late to establish those tax-cutting credentials. He may need to signal how he’ll do so sooner -- with an opportunity coming in the spring statement on March 23.

Johnson has been rocked by successive scandals, including a police investigation into alleged pandemic rule-breaking parties in Downing Street. More than a dozen Tory MPs have said they’ve lost confidence in him and others are reserving judgment until the police reach their conclusions. While the crisis over Ukraine has provided Johnson with respite from calls to depose him, the conclusion of the so-called partygate probe and local elections in May may yet trigger efforts to topple him.

A spokesperson for Sunak denied he’s preparing a leadership bid, saying he remains loyal to Johnson. Sunak’s team say he’s absorbed by the challenge of reviving the U.K. economy post-pandemic and sees the parties saga and leadership speculation as unwelcome distractions.

Read More: Rishi Sunak: Britain’s Economic Jedi Who Could Be Premier

Tories will parse Sunak’s speech on Thursday for evidence of what he might be like as leader, said Thomas, the former Osborne aide.

“There is already a shadow leadership contest going on and, whatever his public pronouncements are, people will be assuming there’s a hint of what will he do with it if he becomes prime minister,” she said. “He clearly is interested in the top job and Boris is done for one way or the other.”

For Sunak, overtly maneuvering for the top job could tar his image with the party grassroots because of a perception of betrayal of the man who promoted him. But there have been signs he’s distancing himself from the premier, providing lukewarm support over partygate, and refusing to defend a slur by Johnson on Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer.

A former banker and hedge fund manager, Sunak, 41, enjoyed a meteoric rise to chancellor less than five years after entering Parliament in 2015, and is now the bookmakers’ favorite to succeed Johnson. He’s also the country’s most popular Conservative politician in YouGov polling.

But the front-runner mantle is fraught, with Tory history littered with heirs apparent who never made it.

“The favorite at the start very rarely wins,” said David Lidington, de-facto deputy to Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May. He cited past leaders Margaret Thatcher, John Major, William Hague, Iain Duncan Smith, David Cameron and May, none of whom were initial favorites. “There are lots of people who will be weighing up their chances.”

Names frequently touted by politicians and the press as contenders to succeed Johnson include Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and his predecessor, Penny Mordaunt.

Sunak supporters say it’s Truss they fear most. They’re discussing how to tactically vote in the early rounds of a leadership contest to keep her out of a final run-off, one MP said.

The freedom-touting former trade secretary has openly invited comparisons with Thatcher, and is a darling of the Tory grassroots. One Sunak supporter said Truss can contrast her low tax rhetoric with Sunak’s record of raising taxes. Another Tory said that while both politicians are instinctively for a small state and low taxes, Truss would rather fund expensive policies through borrowing, while Sunak, mindful of the debt pile and the party’s responsibility to future generations, would do so by taxation.

In Thursday’s lecture, Sunak plans to defend his belief in the market economy, and dismiss as a “flippant claim” the notion that cutting tax always pays for itself, saying that it “requires hard work, prioritization, and the willingness to make difficult and often unpopular arguments elsewhere.”

A barrier to Sunak’s chances of success is that he hasn’t laid a strong-enough foundation for a campaign, one Tory MP said. Another said Sunak is deliberately avoiding cultivating a particular faction in Westminster because he wants to appeal to all Conservatives.

The chancellor also has a challenge to maintain his popularity, which stems from unleashing Treasury largess to keep the economy afloat during the pandemic. It’s harder to retain support by cutting spending or raising taxes. His public standing took a hit over the introduction of fresh taxation to fund the National Health Service and the perception he hasn’t done enough to help ordinary Britons with soaring energy bills.

“The shine will come off,” said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University London. Nevertheless, he described Sunak as being electable, competent and capable of uniting the Conservative Party. For now, he said, “it’s his to lose.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.