U.K. Trade Secretary Works to Reassure Buyout Firms on Brexit
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Trade Secretary Liam Fox met with dealmakers at top private equity firms this week to discuss the government’s progress on reaching a Brexit deal and the effect leaving the European Union will have on trade.
Firms including CVC Capital Partners, Apollo Global Management LLC and KKR & Co. attended the roundtable at No. 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, the government said in a statement.
“Attendees stressed the importance of certainty of process and outcome to ensuring continued investment in to the U.K. on new and existing projects,” the statement read.
Attendees included:
- Tim Franks, head of U.K. and Ireland at KKR
- James Brocklebank, co-head of Europe at Advent International
- Nikos Stathoupolos, a partner at BC Partners
- Andrew Sillitoe, co-CEO of Apax Partners LLP
- Rob Lucas, managing partner at CVC
- Rob Seminara, senior partner and head of Europe at Apollo
- Daniel Zilberman, head of Europe at Warburg Pincus LLC
- William Jackson, managing partner at Bridgepoint
- Steven Batchelor, partner and chief operating officer at HgCapital
- Stephen Robertson, founding partner at TDR Capital
- Lionel Giacomotto, managing partner at Charterhouse Capital Partners
- Stuart McAlpine, managing partner at Cinven
- Gregor Boehm, co-head of Carlyle Group LP’s Europe buyout group
- Christian Rochat, partner at Clayton Dubilier & Rice
