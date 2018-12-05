(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Trade Secretary Liam Fox met with dealmakers at top private equity firms this week to discuss the government’s progress on reaching a Brexit deal and the effect leaving the European Union will have on trade.

Firms including CVC Capital Partners, Apollo Global Management LLC and KKR & Co. attended the roundtable at No. 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, the government said in a statement.

“Attendees stressed the importance of certainty of process and outcome to ensuring continued investment in to the U.K. on new and existing projects,” the statement read.

Attendees included:

Tim Franks, head of U.K. and Ireland at KKR

James Brocklebank, co-head of Europe at Advent International

Nikos Stathoupolos, a partner at BC Partners

Andrew Sillitoe, co-CEO of Apax Partners LLP

Rob Lucas, managing partner at CVC

Rob Seminara, senior partner and head of Europe at Apollo

Daniel Zilberman, head of Europe at Warburg Pincus LLC

William Jackson, managing partner at Bridgepoint

Steven Batchelor, partner and chief operating officer at HgCapital

Stephen Robertson, founding partner at TDR Capital

Lionel Giacomotto, managing partner at Charterhouse Capital Partners

Stuart McAlpine, managing partner at Cinven

Gregor Boehm, co-head of Carlyle Group LP’s Europe buyout group

Christian Rochat, partner at Clayton Dubilier & Rice

