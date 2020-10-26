1h ago
U.K. Trade Talks, China’s U.S. Challenge, Food Prices: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- The latest trade talks between Britain and the European Union have been extended to the middle of this week as the U.K. government indicated optimism about signing a deal
- President Xi Jinping opened a meeting in Beijing this week to map out the next phase of economic development, just days before a U.S. election that -- no matter who wins -- will produce a president resistant to China’s ascent
- Investors banking on a coronavirus vaccine to save the world economy next year need to temper their ambitions as scientists warn of a long, difficult road ahead
- Three Group of Seven interest-rate decisions this week, along with data accounting for 40% of global gross domestic product, will provide a temperature check for the world economy
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the U.S. House of Representatives could pass a pandemic relief plan this week, although a deal with the White House remains elusive and the Republican-led Senate might not act before elections
- Supermarket prices in Britain could start increasing in coming months as food supplies get pummeled by a triple whammy of Brexit, Covid-19 and weather-struck harvests
- Flying cars or 140 characters? Bloomberg Economics takes a look at some of the forecasts for technology ahead
- Chile voted overwhelmingly to draft a new constitution, launching a two-year struggle over first principles expected to blunt the neo-liberalism that has made it an investor favorite but plunged it into riots over inequality
- Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said he has tested positive for Covid-19, but is asymptomatic and will continue to work
- China is reconsidering its strategy for internationalizing the yuan after a comprehensive review and planning for more policy support, according to a senior central bank official
- Whether it’s chartering a private jet for a flight to nowhere or hiring a luxury yacht, some in Singapore are going to extraordinary lengths to cure cabin fever during the pandemic
