AJ Bell Plc said inflationary pressures are weighing on retail clients’ sentiment.

Retail clients “invested slightly less via our platform than in the comparative period as they assess the impact of the rising cost of living,” Chief Executive Officer Andy Bell said in a trading update Thursday. The quarter ended March 31 faces a tough comparison against the same period last year when “consumers invested excess cash savings built up during Covid lockdowns.”

The platform’s total customer numbers rose by 5% in the quarter to 418,309, with net inflows of 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion). Assets under administration were down 2% in the quarter as volatility sparked by the war in Ukraine hit valuations globally.

Manchester, England-based AJ Bell shares fell as much as 2.8% in early London trading.

