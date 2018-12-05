(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Theresa May was forced to publish the previously secret legal advice given to her Cabinet on the Brexit deal -- and it gives a potentially explosive verdict on the divorce terms she struck with the European Union.

Starmer: Legal Advice Shows ‘Weakness’ of Deal (12:20 p.m.)

Labour Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said on Twitter publication of the document is crucial for the proper consideration of May’s deal.

“All week we have heard from government ministers that releasing this information could harm the national interest. Nothing of the sort,” he said. “All this advice reveals is the central weaknesses in the Government’s deal”

Meanwhile Nigel Dodds, deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party which props up May’s government, called the advice “devastating” in that it proves Northern Ireland would be in full EU customs union while the rest of mainland Britain is not. Goods passing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will be subject to a declaration process, he said on Twitter.

The opposition is also coming in from members of May’s Conservative Party. Marcus Fysh said in an interview the legal advice “is totally unacceptable.”

“I don’t see how any member of parliament can think it’s appropriate to vote for the withdrawal agreement,” he said. “I’m astonished the government has even brought it this far.”

U.K. Trapped in Irish Backstop ‘Indefinitely’ (11.45 a.m.)

The six-page document risks igniting a furious response from pro-Brexit Tories. That’s because -- in black and white -- it makes clear that the U.K. cannot escape from the so-called Irish border “backstop.” And worse, it shows that May had a choice on whether to accept such a deal -- which even she says is not perfect -- and she took a “political decision” to agree to it.

The Irish backstop is the part of the Brexit agreement designed to ensure there is no need for checks on goods crossing the frontier between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland, in the interest of maintaining peace in the region.

On Wednesday, the government released a letter from Attorney General Geoffrey Cox in which he spells out the risks directly to May. In it, he warns that the U.K. has no way “lawfully” of leaving the backstop arrangement and could be trapped inside it for “many years.”

In theory the backstop will come to an end when a new overarching trade deal between the U.K. and the EU takes effect and makes it unnecessary.

But Britain could find itself locked in “protracted and repeating rounds of negotiations” in the future, Cox says in his letter. “Despite statements in the Protocol that it is not intended to be permanent, and the clear intention of the parties that it should be replaced by alternative, permanent arrangements, in international law, the Protocol would endure indefinitely until a superseding agreement took its place in whole or in part,” Cox’s letter says.

The risk of being trapped in the backstop must be weighed against the “political and economic imperative on both sides” to agree to a new trade deal, he says. “This is a political decision for the government.”

How Did the Irish Border Become the Biggest Fight of Brexit?

Fox Refuses to Say if There’s ‘Plan B’ (11:35 a.m.)

Testifying to lawmakers, Trade Secretary Liam Fox repeatedly refused to be drawn when asked if there is a “Plan B” if May’s Brexit deal is rejected by Parliament next week.

The risk, he said, is that Brexit doesn’t happen at all if the deal is voted down, with defeats for the government in parliamentary votes last night showing that the Remain-supporting majority in the Commons is “alive and well.”

“I think there is a real danger that the House of Commons, which has a Remain majority, may attempt to steal Brexit from the British people, which I think would be a democratic affront,” he told Parliament’s International Trade Committee.

The backstop is a “calculated risk” but it is equally disliked by the EU side and more so than he ever anticipated, he said. “There’s a double incentive on both sides to never get there.”

But Conservative Brexiteer Marcus Fysh said it was “utterly stupid” to assume that the backstop would prove temporary.

“The calculated risk is a bit like putting five bullets in the chamber of a revolver and playing Russian roulette,” he said.

