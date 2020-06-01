(Bloomberg) --

More than 200 U.K. travel and hospitality executives, including the head of London’s iconic Ritz hotel, joined a chorus of airlines and airports calling for the government to introduce air bridges to boost tourism and scrap contentious plans to quarantine visitors.

The group of 217 -- spanning hotel chains and travel agents to chefs -- also want the foreign office to relax advice warning against non-essential travel that’s putting people off booking holidays, according to a joint statement on Monday.

In a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, the industry said the government’s plan to force visitors to the U.K. to self-isolate for 14 days is “unworkable, poorly thought-out” and already damaging to the sector. By contrast, corridors of free movement between low-risk cities or countries could hold the key to restarting flights in Britain.

Europe’s tourism sector is desperately trying to salvage the important summer vacation season after the coronavirus pandemic grounded virtually all travel from the end of March.

Airlines and airport operators have railed against the U.K.’s proposed quarantine measures that are set to take effect on June 8 and apply to all incoming travelers. Ryanair Holidngs Plc Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary has called the plans “unscientific” and “unimplementable.”

Some carriers are looking to resume flights as early as this month. While Ryanair, which has been operating less than 1% of its schedule, will reintroduce 1,000 daily flights, EasyJet Plc plans to restart on June 15.

