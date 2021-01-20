(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. Treasury has been presented with an increasingly downbeat outlook for the economy as it enters 2021, highlighting the challenge facing Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as he tries spur a recovery and stabilize the nation’s public finances.

Independent forecasters surveyed by the government now expect growth of 4.5% this year, down from a previous estimate of 5.4%, according to a document published Wednesday. That comes on the back of a predicted contraction of 10.7% in 2020, raising questions about how long the economy will take to recover its pre-crisis levels.

The outlook for the public finances is also bleak. The average of the most recent forecasts was for a deficit of more than 200 billion pounds ($275 billion) in the next financial year. While that’s half the almost 400 billion pounds foreseen this year, it’s still above anything seen during the financial crisis, highlighting the long-term scarring from the pandemic.

The downgraded outlook comes as the U.K. is in the grips of another lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, which could see stores and hospitality venues shut for months.

Sunak, who has spent almost 300 billion pounds -- and taken the U.K.’s debt level above 2 trillion pounds -- in supporting the economy through the crisis, will have a chance to set out his strategy for a recovery at his March 3 budget. There’s also speculation he may use that event to lay out plans to bring down the deficit, possibly through tax increases.

