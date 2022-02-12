(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. Treasury is pushing to end most free Covid testing as early as next month, the Guardian reported, citing unidentified sources.

The Treasury would like most so-called PCR testing for people with symptoms of the virus to stop possibly by the end of March, the newspaper said.

This would exclude people in vulnerable categories or hospital settings, while people showing virus symptoms would receive either free lateral flow tests or no testing, according to the report.

England has been in the process of lifting the last of the pandemic-related curbs, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson planning to scrap self-isolation rules for people in England who test positive for Covid-19.

READ: The Era of Pandemic Restrictions Is Fast Coming to an End

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.