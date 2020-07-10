(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. has decided not to join the EU’s coronavirus vaccine program, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Britain had been considering opting in to the program, in which the EU is spending more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to finance research into a vaccine. The EU aims to secure supplies of hundreds of millions of doses.

The Daily Telegraph reported ministers expressed concern about “costly delays” in the program due to distribution talks, citing government officials it didn’t identify.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.