(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government revamped the tariffs it will levy after a no-deal Brexit following warnings from industry that its earlier plans risked making domestic producers uncompetitive.

Import duties for heavy goods vehicles will be reduced to 10%, in a boost to the road haulage industry, while levies for bio-ethanol will be raised and new tariffs for clothing introduced, the Department for International Trade said on Tuesday. Under earlier plans, imported trucks would have faced a tariff of as much as 22%, prompting opposition from the industry.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised the U.K. will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a deal -- triggering the biggest upheaval in the country’s trading arrangements in a generation. A hard Brexit would subject Britain to the import duties the EU imposes on non-members, so the government is introducing its own levies to level the playing field with competitors in the bloc.

“Our temporary tariff regime will support the U.K. economy as a whole, helping British businesses to trade and opening up opportunities for business to import the best goods from around the world at the best prices for British consumers,” Trade Minister Conor Burns said.

The Department for Trade also confirmed it would start a review of its tariffs on Brexit day, allowing it to make changes to its planned temporary levies.

