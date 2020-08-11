U.K. employment fell by the most since the global financial crisis at the height of the nation’s lockdown, as the number of Britons with jobs tumbled by 220,000

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pledge of putting U.K. children back in school a “national priority” has a clear rationale -- it’s the only way to get their parents back to work

U.K. consumer spending warmed up along with the weather in July as people bought more takeaway food and visited local shops