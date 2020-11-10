(Bloomberg) -- U.K. unemployment climbed to a four-year high over the summer, raising questions about how many job cuts could have been avoided had Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced an extension to his furlough program sooner.The jobless rate hit 4.8% in the three months through September, the highest since 2016, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. Redundancies increased by a record 181,000 in the quarter.

Unemployment surged by almost a quarter of a million people.

