(Bloomberg) -- U.K. unemployment dropped below its pre-pandemic level for the first time as companies generated more jobs and granted higher wages than expected.

The jobless rate fell to 3.9% in the three months through January, the lowest since the start of 2020, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. Employers added 275,000 jobs in February, more than double the number predicted by economists.

The figures add to evidence of a strong recovery from Covid-19 in the weeks before the war in Ukraine provided a fresh jolt to the economy. That’s feeding inflation and leading investors to expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates again this week.

The jobs data also showed average wages excluding bonuses rose 3.8% from a year earlier in the three months through January, slightly higher than economists expected. Still, when adjusted for inflation, wages fell 1%, the biggest decline since 2014.

The drop in real incomes is just the start of the harshest squeeze on consumer finances in at least three decades. A surge in taxes and energy bills are colliding with a more generalized increase in prices, part triggered by the war in Ukraine, which may push inflation past 10% later this year.

The latest snapshot of the labor market from the ONS also showed:

Vacancies rose to a record 1.32 million

Employment increased 0.1 of a point to 75.6%

Inactivity rose slightly to 21.3%

The redundancy rate fell to a record low of 2.4 per thousand employees

