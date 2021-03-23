(Bloomberg) -- U.K. unemployment rose less than expected during a national lockdown to control the coronavirus as a government furlough program preserved jobs.The number of people looking for work rose 11,000 to 1.7 million, taking the jobless rate to 5%, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. Economists had expected the rate to rise to 5.2%. The number of people in employment fell by 147,000.The job cuts came during two lockdowns that closed non-essential stores and restaurants and bars. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is protecting jobs through furlough payments that cover 80% of wages to those whose workplaces were forced to close, a program he has since extended through September.The Office for Budget Responsibility now sees jobless rate peaking at 6.5% in the fourth quarter, or about 2.2 million people. That’s lower and later than previously estimated. It’s also significantly below the peak of recessions in previous decades, despite the economy enduring its deepest slump for three centuries last year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.