U.K. trade unions are challenging plans by Boris Johnson to end Covid-19 regulations in England, saying the prime minister should put public health first.

The Trades Union Congress, an umbrella group for British unions representing more than 5.5 million people, said Monday that the government should first commit to improving sick pay and supporting people with weakened immune systems and long Covid. The group warned that introducing charges for Covid tests at a time of rising consumer prices would be “an act of madness.”

Johnson is set to announce an end to England’s Covid rules on Monday, a day after the U.K.’s 95-year-old monarch Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for the virus. The Cabinet will meet early Monday to sign off on the so-called Living with Covid plan ahead of a statement by the premier to Parliament in the afternoon. A news conference with Johnson is scheduled for early evening.

“We are all looking forward to getting on with our lives,” TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said in the statement. “But the prime minister must put the country and public health first.”

The TUC demanded that statutory sick pay be continued from the first day of illness rather than only from the fourth day. The group also warned that 2 million workers aren’t currently earning enough to be eligible for paid sick leave, and that lacking protections, many won’t stay home and could spread infections at their workplaces.

“The ongoing failure to provide decent sick pay to everyone is leaving the country vulnerable to new variants and pandemics,” O’Grady said. “It’s astonishing ministers cannot see this.”

