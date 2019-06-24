(Bloomberg) -- The aging population is one of the biggest policy challenges facing Britain.

With one in four people projected to be 65 or over by 2050, it threatens to place a growing burden on the public purse by pushing up spending on health care and retirement benefits.

The Old Age Dependency Ratio -- people of pension age relative to the working-age population -- is projected to hit almost 40% by 2067 compared with less than 30% currently.

But in an analysis published Monday, the Office for National Statistics says traditional measures of dependency fail to take account of the increasing numbers of people who are choosing to stay in work rather than retire in their mid-60s, particularly women.

“Our aging population is frequently thought of as a concern, assuming that older people are being economically supported by younger people of working age, but increasingly this is not the case,” said Sarah Crofts of the ONS’s Centre for Aging and Demography. “People are working until later in life, continuing to contribute economically.”

According to the ONS, an alternative is the proposed Active Dependency Ratio, which shows economic inactivity -- those neither in work nor looking for a job -- against the active population. This stood at around 57% in 2017 but is projected to rise at a slower pace than the OADR.

