(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government urged employers to publish salary details in job adverts to help encourage more women into higher-paying positions.

Listing the salary range and not asking applicants to disclose salary history in the recruitment process would allow women to negotiate pay on a “fairer basis,” the government’s equalities office said in an emailed statement, which could have a “significant impact” in tackling pay gaps.

The government launched a pilot program with some employers to coincide with International Women’s Day on Tuesday. It cited a study from the Fawcett Society, a charity campaigning for gender equality, which found requiring salary history had a “particularly negative impact on women’s confidence.”

This can “mean that past pay discrimination follows women and other groups throughout their career,” Fawcett Society chief executive Jemima Olchawski said in the statement.

