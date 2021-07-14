(Bloomberg) -- Used car prices rose the most on record in the U.K. last month, driving inflation higher as consumers splashed out to avoid public transport.

The cost of previously-owned vehicles rose 4.4% in June, the most since records began in 1996, and contributed to an unexpected 2.5% increase in consumer prices, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. The ONS said consumers were paying more to avoid trains and buses.

Buyers piled into car dealerships that reopened from lockdowns over the past few months, bidding up the price of vehicles that were already in short supply. A global shortage of semiconductors curtailed production of new cars in recent months.

“As the economy reopens, mismatches between supply and demand are clear,” said Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. “Consumers are eager to make up for lost time with restrictions easing, and with supply chains struggling to keep up. The answer for businesses is to pass higher input costs on to consumers.”

The figures show Britain is following two global trends, with a car-led recovery from lockdowns and production delays for new vehicles sending prices surging. In the U.S., used vehicles represented more than a third of the gain in the consumer price figures released Tuesday, and used cars in Japan are trading at decade highs.

“This latest movement comes amidst reports of increased demand as dealers open following the latest national lockdown, together with a global semiconductor shortage affecting the production of new cars, resulting in consumers turning to the used car market,” the ONS said in a statement.

Automakers have built just under 360,000 cars in the U.K. this year through May. While that’s up 39% from a year ago, it’s down 23% from the first five months of 2019.

Car manufacturers have warned the chip shortage that has has constrained output worldwide could worsen in the second half and that semiconductor supply will remain tight for some time.

“Within two years time, we should have enough capacity for the whole industry again,” Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday.

There’s less impact in the rest of Europe. Residual values for cars tracked by Autovista showed no change in Germany in June from a year ago, a 3.1% gain in Italy and 2.8% decline in Spain. The U.K. stood out with growth of 15.3%.

