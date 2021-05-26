(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. has given 57% of the country at least one vaccine dose, with the oldest groups almost entirely vaccinated -- compared with 35% in the European Union, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker. That’s allowed a reopening of indoor restaurants and entertainment, with Bloomberg Economics’ high-frequency indicators suggesting a boost in economic output since this occurred in mid-May and providing further evidence of a consumer-led recovery. Companies also went on a hiring spree ahead of that easing of restrictions.

