(Bloomberg) -- More than one-third of the U.K. population have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as deaths from the disease continue to fall.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the milestone at a news conference on Monday, the same day the government took its first major step in easing lockdown restrictions by re-opening schools. “Today we’ve been able to take that crucial first step on what we hope is our cautious but irreversible roadmap to freedom,” he said. “The overwhelming feeling is one of relief.”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries said the effect of the vaccine roll-out is causing deaths to decline more rapidly than other indicators like cases and hospitalizations, but warned that there is still the risk of another wave and urged caution.

