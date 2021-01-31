(Bloomberg) --

The U.K.’s supply of vaccines is secure and the country will be sticking to its rollout timetable, according to International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

Her comments came after the European Union’s executive arm backtracked on a plan to require vaccine makers to obtain authorization before sending shots manufactured in the bloc to other countries. The spat had raised concerns over the provision of supplies of the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE shot, manufactured in Belgium, to the U.K.

“We are absolutely confident we can continue to deliver our program,” Truss said in a Sky News interview. “We have received assurances from the EU that those contracts won’t be disrupted. And now I think we need to move forward, working together.”

Britain has vaccinated more than 8 million people so far, Truss said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.