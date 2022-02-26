(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government has shelved plans to create a version of Silicon Valley around Oxford and Cambridge, the Financial Times reported.

The project to connect the two university hubs to the manufacturing and logistics center of Milton Keynes by building east-west transport links is no longer considered a priority by ministers, the newspaper reported, citing people with knowledge of the plans in Whitehall, industry and local government.

The plan drawn up by the National Infrastructure Commission had aimed to deliver 1 million extra homes and 700,000 jobs, according to the report. While a new railway line between Oxford and Cambridge is still going ahead, the plan for a new east-west express road has been dropped and the target for 1 million new homes shelved, the FT said.

