(Bloomberg) -- Dinosaurs clearly aren’t cutting it for one U.K. video game developer ahead of the all-important holiday season.

Shares of AIM-listed Frontier Developments Plc plunged as much as 37% in their biggest ever one-day loss on Monday after the Cambridge, England-based company lowered its sales guidance range for 2022.

The firm said that, while its latest “Jurassic World Evolution 2” game was received well by critics, PC sales following its release have been lower than expected. Frontier Developments also flagged “more muted” sales of its space-themed “Elite Dangerous: Odyssey” game.

“This is a disappointing update and we expect it to be poorly received,” Citigroup analyst Thomas Singlehurst, who has a buy rating on Frontier Developments, said in a note. While Singlehurst maintained his 3,510 pence price target, Frontier Developments’ update prompted analysts at Liberum and Jefferies to cut theirs.

