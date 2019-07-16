Jul 16, 2019
U.K. Wages Rise at Fastest Pace Since 2008 in Tight Labor Market
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.K. wages grew at the fastest pace in 11 years in the three months through May and unemployment remained at its lowest rate since the mid-1970s.
Average earnings excluding bonuses rose 3.6%, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. The number of people in work rose 28,000, leaving the jobless rate at a 44-year low of 3.8%.
Key Insights
- The figures underline the buoyancy of the labor market, which has boosted consumer spending and left employers struggling to find staff.
- Basic wage growth was higher than the 3.5% predicted by economists in a Bloomberg survey. Total pay rose 3.4%, boosted by settlements in the National Health Service.
- Wage growth continues to comfortably outpace consumer-price inflation, which averaged 2% during the period.
- There were some signs the labor market may be slowing, however. Employment growth was the weakest since the summer of 2018 and vacancies fell to their lowest level for a year. Question is whether it reflects weaker demand for workers or firms struggling to find suitable staff.
Get More
- Strong jobs growth has depressed productivity, as employment increases faster than economic output.
- Total hours worked rose 1.9% from a year earlier between March and May, while data last week showed GDP increased just 1.7%.
- Fears about cost pressures in the labor market are being overshadowed by the threat of a no-deal Brexit and worries about the global slowdown. Investors see a Bank of England rate cut as more likely than an increase.
To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Andrew Atkinson
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.