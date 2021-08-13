1h ago
U.K. Wages Rise, China Port Shutdown, U.S. Fiscal Space: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- U.K. wages are rising as companies scramble to recruit workers after the last coronavirus restrictions eased in July, a survey showed
- A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares
- Britain’s foreign-born population has doubled to 9 million in the last decade. Meantime, Hong Kong’s population shrank substantially over the past year as people left over the National Security Law
- Low U.S. government bond yields exaggerate the fiscal space available for deficit spending because Federal Reserve purchases are distorting market prices, the Institute of International Finance said
- It seems like Japan’s big recovery is always a quarter away -- a dynamic that’s playing out again ahead of Monday’s GDP release
- The delta variant’s blow to China’s economy deepened in the past two weeks, according to high-frequency data tracked by Bloomberg Economics. The effects of flooding and delta also are starting to show up in China’s prices
- Mexico’s central bank needs to be cautious on inflation given how unpredictable the Covid-19 crisis has been, Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said after Banxico raised borrowing costs for a second straight meeting
- Peru raised its key interest rate for the first time in five years after inflation accelerated faster than expected and political turmoil sank the currency
- Indian bond yields will rise by year-end as disagreement among members of the central bank’s rate-setting panel suggests a more hawkish stance, a Bloomberg survey found
- Brazilian policy makers will do whatever it takes to bring inflation expectations back to target, central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said
