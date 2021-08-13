(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:

U.K. wages are rising as companies scramble to recruit workers after the last coronavirus restrictions eased in July, a survey showed

A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares

Britain’s foreign-born population has doubled to 9 million in the last decade. Meantime, Hong Kong’s population shrank substantially over the past year as people left over the National Security Law

Low U.S. government bond yields exaggerate the fiscal space available for deficit spending because Federal Reserve purchases are distorting market prices, the Institute of International Finance said

It seems like Japan’s big recovery is always a quarter away -- a dynamic that’s playing out again ahead of Monday’s GDP release

The delta variant’s blow to China’s economy deepened in the past two weeks, according to high-frequency data tracked by Bloomberg Economics. The effects of flooding and delta also are starting to show up in China’s prices

Mexico’s central bank needs to be cautious on inflation given how unpredictable the Covid-19 crisis has been, Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said after Banxico raised borrowing costs for a second straight meeting

Peru raised its key interest rate for the first time in five years after inflation accelerated faster than expected and political turmoil sank the currency

Indian bond yields will rise by year-end as disagreement among members of the central bank’s rate-setting panel suggests a more hawkish stance, a Bloomberg survey found

Brazilian policy makers will do whatever it takes to bring inflation expectations back to target, central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.