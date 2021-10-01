(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government urged Mali to reconsider its engagement with a Russian mercenary group, warning that any deal risks undermining stability in West Africa.

The criticism of talks between the military junta in Africa’s third-biggest gold producer and Wagner Group adds to pressure from Economic Community of West African States leaders not to do a deal. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said last week that Mali approached the private military contractors to help fight an Islamist insurgency in the region as France scales down its force that’s combating the militants.

Wagner is headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is subject to U.K. sanctions for mercenary activity in Libya.

“We support Ecowas in urging the Malian government to reconsider their engagement with Wagner in light of the implications that any deal would have on stability within its own borders and the wider region,” U.K. Minister for Africa Vicky Ford said in a statement. “Wagner does not offer long-term security answers in Africa.”

France has said it will eventually reduce its military presence in West Africa’s Sahel region from slightly more than 5,000 troops to about 2,500 to 3,000 troops. The planned French withdrawal led Mali to explore other options to deal with the Islamist insurgency, Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga said Sept. 25.

