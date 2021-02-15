(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. was unprepared for the Covid-19 pandemic and lacked the right resources, Boris Johnson’s former close aide said in court documents.

Dominic Cummings, who stepped down as Johnson’s special adviser in November, said in a witness statement that the Cabinet Office, Health Department, Public Health England and the NHS were ill-equipped to communicate with the public at the start of the pandemic.

“They did not have the people or skills needed to undertake this type of public communications at speed,” he said in a witness statement released as part of a London lawsuit Monday. “Some of the first drafts of mass communication material were confusing and confusion clearly could have deadly consequences.”

The London lawsuit is challenging why the government awarded a 564,394 pound ($785,000) contract to research firm Public First, the owners of which are friends with Cummings. Public-interest group, Good Law Project, accuses the government of awarding the contract without any kind of procurement competition.

Cummings told the court that “urgent help was needed to communicate effectively essential health messages to the public” and the government “was not doing it properly.”

The Cabinet Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

